Amherst police detonated device following reports of blasts in Agnew Street area

Amherst Police and the RCMP explosive unit was present on Agnew Street Wednesday morning in relation to a second device that has been located in that area.

Police say at 2:40 a.m., the device, which police did not name or disclose further details about, detonated in the Agnew Street area and woke many people in town.

“During a search, a second device was located and police have been on scene since that time,” police said in a press release.

According to authorities, police were able to safely detonate the device at that location.

On Monday night, an explosion that shook homes also took place, with police being called on scene after 10 p.m. to investigate.

Police say they were called to Ruper Street in Amherst in response to multiple reports about a large blast that had been heard throughout town.

Officers that responded to the scene found debris from a detonated device on Rupert Street near the intersection of Agnew Street.

No one was hurt by the incident and police say they have yet to receive any reports of property damage.

The Amherst Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance and urges anyone with information on the incidents to call police at 902-667-8600 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

