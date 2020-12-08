Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman taken to hospital after assault in N.S. prison

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 1:42 pm
The Nova Institution for Women is seen in Truro, N.S., on Tuesday, May 6, 2014.
The Nova Institution for Women is seen in Truro, N.S., on Tuesday, May 6, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

An inmate at the Nova Institution for Women was taken to hospital last week following an assault.

The multi-level security institution, located near Truro, said a lockdown of the institution was ordered to conduct “an exceptional search” of one of the facility’s living units.

Correctional Service Canada said an assailant has been identified and the case is under investigation. It said appropriate actions have been taken regarding the assailant.

Read more: RCMP investigate fatal car crash in South Haven, N.S.

The lockdown has been lifted, but visitations were cancelled on Monday and will resume “when it is considered safe to do so.”

Trending Stories

CSC said no staff or other inmates were injured during the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Three charged with providing ammunition to Nova Scotia shooter' Three charged with providing ammunition to Nova Scotia shooter
Three charged with providing ammunition to Nova Scotia shooter
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiatruroCorrectional Service CanadaInmateNovaNova Institution for Womeninmate assaultFemale PrisonTruro PrisonNova Scotia prison
Flyers
More weekly flyers