Woman taken to hospital after assault in N.S. prison

An inmate at the Nova Institution for Women was taken to hospital last week following an assault.

The multi-level security institution, located near Truro, said a lockdown of the institution was ordered to conduct “an exceptional search” of one of the facility’s living units.

Correctional Service Canada said an assailant has been identified and the case is under investigation. It said appropriate actions have been taken regarding the assailant.

The lockdown has been lifted, but visitations were cancelled on Monday and will resume “when it is considered safe to do so.”

CSC said no staff or other inmates were injured during the incident.

