Police investigate train collision in Colchester County

Truro Police Service and CN Police are investigating a freight train collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a call of a freight train striking a male pedestrian around 12 p.m. in an unauthorized area of railway tracks.

Police say the 26-year-old man has serious injuries and has been transported to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre.

Rail crossings continue to be blocked by the stationary train and downtown traffic is impacted as the investigation continues.

Truro police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to reach out.

