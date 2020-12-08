Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate train collision in Colchester County

By Maria Tobin Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 3:00 pm
Police car lights at night.
Police car lights at night. kali9 / iStock

Truro Police Service and CN Police are investigating a freight train collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Tuesday afternoon. 

Police responded to a call of a freight train striking a male pedestrian around 12 p.m. in an unauthorized area of railway tracks. 

Read more: Woman taken to hospital after assault in N.S. prison

Police say the 26-year-old man has serious injuries and has been transported to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre.  

Trending Stories

Rail crossings continue to be blocked by the stationary train and downtown traffic is impacted as the investigation continues. 

Truro police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to reach out. 

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video '‘It could have easily derailed’: VIA Rail insider on train accident near Debert, N.S.' ‘It could have easily derailed’: VIA Rail insider on train accident near Debert, N.S.
‘It could have easily derailed’: VIA Rail insider on train accident near Debert, N.S – Mar 25, 2019
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaPedestrian StruckTrain CollisionColchester CountyTruro Police ServiceCN Policecolchester east hants health centreTrain hits pedestrian
Flyers
More weekly flyers