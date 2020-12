Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have closed off a street in the city’s downtown core on Tuesday as they investigate a weapons call.

In a press release, police say at approximately 3:10 p.m. officers were called to an address in the 5500 block of Morris Street in connection with a weapons complaint.

Halifax Police have this section of Morris St between Queen and Birmingham Streets closed off. This apartment complex is taped off with police coming and going. pic.twitter.com/FHrScSpJQF — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) December 8, 2020

They’ve now closed Morris Street between Queen and Birmingham streets as police investigate.

More to come…

