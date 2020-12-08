Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Amherst police, Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after explosion shakes homes

By Alexander Quon Global News
A photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A photo of an RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

Amherst police have been joined by the RCMP’s forensic identification and explosives disposal units as they work to investigate an explosion that shook homes on Monday night.

Police say they were called to Ruper Street in Amherst shortly after 10 p.m., in response to multiple reports about a large blast that had been heard throughout town.

Read more: Police investigate train collision in Colchester County

Officers that responded to the scene found debris from a detonated device on Rupert Street near the intersection of Agnew Street.

No one was hurt by the incident and police say they have yet to receive any reports of property.

Trending Stories

Read more: Woman taken to hospital after assault in N.S. prison

Story continues below advertisement

The Amherst Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance and urges anyone with information on the incident to call police at 902-667-8600 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video 'Three charged with providing ammunition to Nova Scotia shooter' Three charged with providing ammunition to Nova Scotia shooter
Three charged with providing ammunition to Nova Scotia shooter
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNova Scotia RCMPExplosionExplosive DeviceAmherstAmherst Police DepartmentRupert StreetAmherst PoliceAgnew StreetRuper Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers