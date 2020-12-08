Amherst police, Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after explosion shakes homes

Send this page to someone via email

Amherst police have been joined by the RCMP’s forensic identification and explosives disposal units as they work to investigate an explosion that shook homes on Monday night.

Police say they were called to Ruper Street in Amherst shortly after 10 p.m., in response to multiple reports about a large blast that had been heard throughout town.

Officers that responded to the scene found debris from a detonated device on Rupert Street near the intersection of Agnew Street.

No one was hurt by the incident and police say they have yet to receive any reports of property.

The Amherst Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance and urges anyone with information on the incident to call police at 902-667-8600 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

