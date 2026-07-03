Ukrainian woman who disguised herself as man named as Monaco bombing suspect

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A 39-year-old Ukrainian woman has been identified as the main suspect in a bombing in Monaco that reportedly targeted a Ukrainian tycoon with links to Russia, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) announced on Friday.

The police organization named Anastasiia Berezovska, who remains at large, in a Red Notice posted on its website seeking her arrest on charges of attempted murder, placing an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent and criminal conspiracy.

Berezovska is described as possibly having a tattoo on her right arm from the shoulder to the elbow that may depict a snake, according to the red notice.

The notice also says Berezovska was born in Ukraine, has dark hair and speaks German.

View image in full screen This screenshot of the Interpol webpage shows a Red Notice for Anastasiia Berezovska, a suspect in the Monaco bombing that reportedly targeted a Ukrainian tycoon with links to Russia. Interpol via AP

Monaco’s deputy public prosecutor Morgan Raymond told reporters Friday during a news briefing that Berezovska is suspected to have been “disguised as a man” and may not have acted alone.”

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Raymond said the suspect was initially identified as a heavily built person appearing to be male, wearing a dark long-sleeved top, light-coloured shorts and a black bucket hat.

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A broader review of CCTV footage from previous days and testimony from a witness redirected the investigation toward a woman disguised as a man.

Three people were wounded in the explosion on Monday at an apartment building entrance. Monaco authorities haven’t released their identities but said they are a family who appeared to have been specifically targeted.

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Raymond said that Berezovska waited on a park bench for the three people to return from dinner on Monday before taking a parcel bomb out of her bag and placing it on the steps of the building where the victims were headed.

“The individual turned around to confirm that the three victims were on the steps and then detonated the bomb using a remote control,” he added.

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Investigators are also seeking to establish whether Berezovska had accomplices or acted on behalf of someone else.

“The relative sophistication of the explosive device and the modus operandi suggest that the person who planted the device did not act alone,” Raymond told the news conference.

Raymond also said that the suspect’s last known residence was in Germany, and it is believed that she could have fled through France, then Italy, in a rental car.

Police in Germany released a statement Friday saying they had searched a car and an apartment near Frankfurt rented by Berezovska.

Evidence was secured by police and will be handed over to the Monegasque authorities, police added.

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Monaco’s head of state, Prince Albert II, described the blast as “an odious act” and said all public services were mobilized to ensure security.

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“More than ever, the Principality of Monaco will remain united and determined in the face of violence and crime. The security of our community has always been a priority; it will remain so, whatever the threats,” he added in a statement.

Two male individuals were taken into police custody earlier this week as part of the investigation, but both were subsequently released, The Associated Press reported.

—With files from The Associated Press