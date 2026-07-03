Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Killer of Mackaylah Gerard-Roussin sentenced to life in prison

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted July 3, 2026 3:49 pm
2 min read
A portrait photograph of Mackaylah Gerard-Roussin, posing with a bouquet of flowers. View image in full screen
Family and friends remember Mackaylah Gerard-Roussin as a loving soul whose life was taken too soon. Rossbrook House
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The family of Mackaylah Gerard-Roussin celebrated with cheers and applause moments after her convicted killer was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years in a Winnipeg courtroom on Friday.

Josh Benoit, 24, was found guilty of first-degree murder in May in the death of 20-year-old Gerard-Roussin in 2022. Benoit sat silently and stared straight ahead as Gerard-Roussin’s family and friends read victim impact statements. When asked by Justice Candace Grammond if he would like to say anything before being sentenced, he shook his head no.

Twelve of Gerard-Roussin’s friends and family wrote victim impact statements, remembering her as a kind, joyful and selfless person. Many were too emotional to deliver the statements out loud and had the Crown attorneys read them on their behalf.

Gerard-Roussin’s father, Kirby Gerard, attempted to read his statement, facing Benoit as he did, but he quickly broke down in tears and was unable to continue.

Story continues below advertisement

“When my daughter was born, I never thought I’d be alone again. I thought she’d be there with me for the rest of my life,” he said outside court. “Now I just feel alone all the time.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

His cousin, Andrea Gerard, finished the statement for him. At the end, she faced Justice Grammond, urging her to remember that Mackaylah will never get married, have children or grow old.

“That’s hard for us. That’s hard for us to know that possibly, Josh Benoit could do all these things,” she said later. “He gets to open his eyes every day, and Mackaylah doesn’t.”

Gerard-Roussin went missing on Aug. 25, 2022. Days later, her body was found wrapped in a tarp and buried in a plastic container on an ATV trail near Woodridge, Man.

Court found Benoit, who had known Gerard-Roussin for many years, planned her murder and had bought the supplies and dug the grave before killing her.

Although nothing will bring her daughter back, Melissa Roussin said she’s relieved Benoit will stay behind bars.

“I’m grateful and thankful to have all the support and loved ones with me, because I don’t know what I would do without them,” she said, surrounded by family outside court.

The court also acknowledged that Mackaylah is one of many Indigenous women and girls who are overrepresented among victims of violent crime.

Story continues below advertisement

The family says they will try to heal one day at a time and work to keep Mackaylah’s memory alive.

“Her singing, her laughter, her hugs — every little thing about Mackaylah is something that we will forever keep in our hearts,” said Gerard-Roussin’s great-aunt, Crystal Zastre. “And that’s one thing that I said [in my victim impact statement]: you may have took her away, but you will not steal our memories from us. That’s one thing he will not ever, ever have.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices