Killer of Mackaylah Gerard-Roussin sentenced to life in prison

The family of Mackaylah Gerard-Roussin celebrated with cheers and applause moments after her convicted killer was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years in a Winnipeg courtroom on Friday.

Josh Benoit, 24, was found guilty of first-degree murder in May in the death of 20-year-old Gerard-Roussin in 2022. Benoit sat silently and stared straight ahead as Gerard-Roussin’s family and friends read victim impact statements. When asked by Justice Candace Grammond if he would like to say anything before being sentenced, he shook his head no.

Twelve of Gerard-Roussin’s friends and family wrote victim impact statements, remembering her as a kind, joyful and selfless person. Many were too emotional to deliver the statements out loud and had the Crown attorneys read them on their behalf.

Gerard-Roussin’s father, Kirby Gerard, attempted to read his statement, facing Benoit as he did, but he quickly broke down in tears and was unable to continue.

Story continues below advertisement

“When my daughter was born, I never thought I’d be alone again. I thought she’d be there with me for the rest of my life,” he said outside court. “Now I just feel alone all the time.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

His cousin, Andrea Gerard, finished the statement for him. At the end, she faced Justice Grammond, urging her to remember that Mackaylah will never get married, have children or grow old.

“That’s hard for us. That’s hard for us to know that possibly, Josh Benoit could do all these things,” she said later. “He gets to open his eyes every day, and Mackaylah doesn’t.”

Gerard-Roussin went missing on Aug. 25, 2022. Days later, her body was found wrapped in a tarp and buried in a plastic container on an ATV trail near Woodridge, Man.

Court found Benoit, who had known Gerard-Roussin for many years, planned her murder and had bought the supplies and dug the grave before killing her.

Although nothing will bring her daughter back, Melissa Roussin said she’s relieved Benoit will stay behind bars.

“I’m grateful and thankful to have all the support and loved ones with me, because I don’t know what I would do without them,” she said, surrounded by family outside court.

The court also acknowledged that Mackaylah is one of many Indigenous women and girls who are overrepresented among victims of violent crime.

Story continues below advertisement

The family says they will try to heal one day at a time and work to keep Mackaylah’s memory alive.

“Her singing, her laughter, her hugs — every little thing about Mackaylah is something that we will forever keep in our hearts,” said Gerard-Roussin’s great-aunt, Crystal Zastre. “And that’s one thing that I said [in my victim impact statement]: you may have took her away, but you will not steal our memories from us. That’s one thing he will not ever, ever have.”