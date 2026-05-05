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Canada

Manitoba man convicted of 1st-degree murder in death of Mackaylah Gerard-Roussin

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted May 5, 2026 5:12 pm
1 min read
A portrait photograph of Mackaylah Gerard-Roussin, posing with a bouquet of flowers. View image in full screen
Family and friends remember Mackaylah Gerard-Roussin as a loving soul whose life was taken too soon. Rossbrook House
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It was a bittersweet day for family and friends of Mackaylah Gerard-Roussin, as her accused killer, 24-year-old Josh Benoit, was found guilty of first-degree murder.

“Mackaylah was a good woman. She didn’t deserve — nobody deserves to lose their life,” said her father, Kirby Gerard, outside court after the verdict was handed down.

In the judge-alone trial, court heard 20-year old Gerard-Roussin was last seen on Aug. 25, 2022. Justice Candace Grammond concluded she left her home with Benoit, who then murdered her and buried her body on a remote ATV trail near Woodridge, Manitoba.

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The judge agreed with the Crown that Benoit had planned the killing in advance, which included digging the grave beforehand. Grammond said, “In my view, none of these steps were taking hastily, rashly, or impulsively”.

A round of applause broke out in the packed courtroom when the verdict was announced.

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“It’s devastating. No one knows the pain, no one knows the grief,” said Irene Roussin, Gerard-Roussin’s grandmother. “And it’s very hard, but I’m just so happy it’s over — [but] it’ll never be over and done for us. Never, never; no one can say it’s over because it will never be over.”

The verdict was delivered on Red Dress Day, commemorating missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Following the verdict, hundreds joined the family on a march from court to the Oodena Circle at The Forks.

“We wanted to gather to show them that they aren’t alone,” said Melissa Robinson, director of the Missing and Murdered First Nations Peoples Unit at the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs. “To show them that we feel their pain, but we stand with them, we support them, and we uplift them.”

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