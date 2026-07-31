‘Thirsty, distressed dog’ left in hot car at Winnipeg grocery store: WPS

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A man has received several offences after Winnipeg police say his dog was left unattended in a hot car on Wednesday.

The large German Shepherd was reportedly left alone inside a car in the parking lot of an Osborne Street grocery store on Wednesday, when temperatures surpassed 30 C and felt like 43 C with the humidity, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

“Several concerned bystanders provided the thirsty, distressed dog with cold water through a slightly open window,” while the 67-year-old man was shopping, police said. “At one point, the driver confronted the bystanders and returned to the store to shop.”

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While he continued to shop, the bystanders provided the dog with more water, police said.

The man finished shopping, returned to his vehicle and allegedly began acting “belligerent” with bystanders before hitting one of them with his vehicle and reversing into a parked pickup truck before speeding out of the area, police said in the release.

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When officers arrived at the lot at 1 p.m., the vehicle had already left, it added.

Officers located the man at a home in the Lord Roberts neighbourhood of Winnipeg, where the dog was tied in the backyard, police said. The man was issued provincial and serious offence notices.

The notices issued include Highway Traffic Act violations for careless driving, parking where prohibited and failing to exchange details.

He also received Animal Care Act-related notices for inflicting suffering, anxiety, or distress upon an animal, failing to ensure an adequate source of food or water for an animal and failing to provide an animal with reasonable protection from injurious heat or cold.