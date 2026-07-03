California man pleads guilty to fake Nancy Guthrie ransom note

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A 42-year-old California man pleaded guilty Thursday to sending a fake ransom note to the family of Nancy Guthrie following her disappearance.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, announced that Derrick Callella, 42, of Hawthorne, Calif., pleaded guilty to two counts of Harassment Using a Telecommunication Device.

In Callella’s plea, he admitted that he called and sent text messages to a missing person’s family on Feb. 4, 2026, asking about a bitcoin transfer, according to the news release.

1:37 Ransom note linked to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance claims she has died

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Callella acknowledged that he knew an earlier ransom demand had been made.

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Callella also admitted that his actions were meant to harass the family by seeking information about the investigation into Guthrie’s missing person’s disappearance.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a conviction for Harassment Using a Telecommunication Device carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both, and one year of supervised release.

The FBI Phoenix Division’s Tucson office is conducting the investigation.

Sentencing for Callella is scheduled for Sept. 10, 2026, before United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker.

0:54 Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘Today’ amid search for mom

Callella was arrested in February on suspicion of transmitting a false ransom demand to the Guthrie family.

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After his arrest, U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine said the Department of Justice “will protect victims and families at all costs, and grief profiteers will be held accountable.”

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“This case came together in under 24 hours because of the coordinated work of the FBI, local law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California,” Courchaine said.

“To those imposters who are trying to take advantage and profit from this situation – we will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions,” FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke said.

2:22 Savannah Guthrie questions if mom’s disappearance was ‘because of me’

The FBI’s Phoenix Field Office has discounted some of the ransom notes that surfaced after the disappearance of Guthrie as nothing more than extortion attempts, but the agency said Wednesday it’s still evaluating others that might be legitimate.

“The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation. Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such,” the FBI said in a statement.

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“This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case. The FBI has and will continue to offer all assistance possible in the investigation – however local authorities remain the lead,” the FBI added.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, who is leading the investigation, also released a statement Wednesday, saying it has received information regarding potential ransom notes related to the kidnapping of Guthrie.

“Every tip and lead is taken seriously and is forwarded directly to our detectives, who continue to work in coordination with the FBI. Any questions regarding alleged ransom notes should be directed to the FBI,” the statement said.

“We appreciate the public’s continued cooperation and the information provided through this investigation. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the FBI,” the statement added.

4:09 Savannah Guthrie offers $1M reward for information on mother’s disappearance

Guthrie is the mother of longtime Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

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Authorities believe she was kidnapped on Feb. 1 and they found blood near the front doorstep of her home just outside Tucson.

The FBI later released surveillance videos showing a masked man on the porch that night.

Last month, Savannah said her family remains “in agony” as the search for her 84-year-old mother continues.

She spoke out about her mother’s disappearance on the Today show after reports that the second ransom note previously sent to a media outlet claimed that her mother was dead.

“I wanted to just take the opportunity to ask people, really to beg people, to come forward. Somebody knows something,” she said.

“This is a new story that today is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live every day. And we are in agony and we cannot be at peace.”

“We’re begging for your help. And I’m not going to miss that opportunity,” she added.

The ransom note related to the disappearance of Guthrie said the 84-year-old had died, CNN and other news organizations are reporting, citing law enforcement sources.

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Anyone with information about Guthrie’s disappearance is asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)

— with files from The Associated Press