Parents charged after 3-year-old found with loaded gun at Michigan daycare

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The parents of a three-year-old Detroit-area boy who had a loaded gun in his backpack at daycare were charged with misdemeanour crimes Thursday, according to prosecutors.

Earlier this week, the Canton Police Department said it responded to an incident at Children’s World Early Learning Center “after receiving a report that a toddler had been found in possession of a loaded firearm while inside the facility.”

“Officers quickly arrived on scene, secured the weapon, and initiated an investigation which led to the arrest of one parent of the toddler. The case remains under active investigation by the Canton Police Department’s Detective Bureau and will be forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review once the investigation is complete,” police added.

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The firearm was passed to other children at the daycare before a staff member intervened, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, provided to Global News.

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The gun was not fired and no one was injured.

Canton Public Safety Department told Global News that Rabab Al Zayad, 27, was charged with one count of unsafe storage, while Brandon Ely, 28, who is a Detroit-area police officer, was charged with one count of fourth-degree child abuse.

Both parents appeared in court on Thursday and were released on bond with their next court date scheduled for Oct. 30.

“It is very unsettling to think about what may have happened in this case,” Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

“While this incident was unintentional, the responsibility for the safe and secure storage of firearms rests unequivocally with the firearm owner,” Canton Police Chief Joseph Bialy said in a statement provided to Global News. “Fortunately, this incident concluded without physical injury; however, it was undoubtedly a traumatic experience for all parties involved.”

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“This incident serves as an important reminder of the serious consequences that can result from an unsecured firearm and underscores the critical importance of responsible firearm storage and safety,” Bialy added.

The gun was in a holster Monday when the boy pulled it from a backpack at Children’s World Early Learning Center in Canton Township and shared it with other children, the prosecutor’s office said. It was not the officer’s work weapon.

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The Detroit Police Department told Detroit Free Press that it is “aware of an incident that occurred in another jurisdiction involving one of our officers.”

“The officer has been placed on administrative duty, no gun status while we actively review this matter. If it is determined that the officer violated department policy or the law, that individual will be held accountable,” the Detroit Police Department added.

During a press conference on Monday, Bialy said, “Our officers responded quickly, secured the weapon, and immediately began the investigation. I want to make sure that I’m clear: there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.”

Bialy also commended the daycare staff for their “swift and responsible actions.”

“Their response helped ensure the situation was identified and addressed quickly,” he added.

In a statement to ABC News, Children’s World Early Learning Center said, “There is nothing we take more seriously than the safety, security and well-being of the children entrusted to our care. We understand the concerns this event has caused our families, and as educators and parents ourselves, we fully share those feelings.”

“We are proud of the immediate response our teachers took to ensure the safety of our children and are grateful that nobody was harmed,” the statement continued. “Effective immediately, we are introducing additional measures, including checking backpacks.”

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Michigan’s secure storage law, which went into effect in February 2024, requires individuals to keep unattended weapons unloaded and locked with a locking device or stored in a locked box or contain if it is known that a minor is likely to be present on the premises.

Adults who fail to secure the gun can face charges of a 93-day misdemeanor if a child gets access to the weapon or displays it around others and up to five years in prison if the child fires the weapon and injures themselves or another individual, according to a press release from the government of Michigan.

If the minor discharges the firearm and inflicts death on themselves or another individual, the adult responsible can face up to 15 years in prison.

Global News has reached out to Children’s World Early Learning Center for further comment, but has not received a response.

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In July, a four-year-old boy shot and killed his two-year-old cousin with a gun that was left unsecured in a car, according to police in Florida.

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Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon said during a news conference that officers responded to a home in Kissimmee, where they found a two-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

“Emergency personnel provided life-saving measures to the child, who was transported to the Arnold Palmer Hospital, where later he was pronounced deceased,” Blackmon said.

“According to the investigation, the four-year-old family member located an unsecured firearm inside of the vehicle and discharged it, striking the two-year-old that was also inside the vehicle. The family had just arrived and were visiting here from Georgia,” Blackmon said. “The medical examiner’s office and the Department of Children and Families were notified.”

Blackmon revealed that the children were alone in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

“Family members were outside of the car and had not yet entered the home when they heard a gunshot coming from inside the vehicle,” he said.

The gun was “literally in the open,” Blackmon said during the news conference.

“I would think if it’s in a holster, maybe make it harder for the child to manipulate, as well, but it’s literally laying out by itself. So it’s easy to grab, and you pull the trigger. And you can’t recall that, it’s not a video game,” Blackmon added. “You can’t hit reset and start over. Once you pull that trigger, that projectile is going somewhere. And this one hit a two-year-old and killed him.”

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The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office identified the two-year-old boy who died as Brayden Tennyson of Louisville, Ga.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and prosecutors are reviewing the case to determine whether criminal charges will be filed, according to Blackmon.

Firearm injuries were the leading cause of death among children and teens ages one to 19 in 2020 and 2021 in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

—With files from The Associated Press