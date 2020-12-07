2 more COVID-related deaths reported in Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman in the Interior Health region died from COVID-19 over the weekend, according to officials.

Interior Health said the seniors were both in their late 70s and died in hospital.

“It’s never easy to lose a member of our community, and our thoughts are with their loved ones,” said Susan Brown, the health authority’s president and CEO.

Six people have died from COVID-19 in the Interior Health region since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.

On Monday, the health authority was reporting 203 new cases over the weekend.

Fourteen people in the Interior Health region are in hospital, and four of those are in intensive care.

The health authority is reporting 636 active cases.

Outbreaks have been declared at Kelowna’s Mountainview Village with five confirmed cases, Oliver’s McKinney Place with eight confirmed cases and Penticton’s Village by the Station with two confirmed cases.

Interior Health said 2,265 people are confirmed to have had the virus since the pandemic began.

