Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 more COVID-related deaths reported in Interior Health region

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 10:32 pm
Interior Health says two seniors in their late 70s died from COVID-19 over the weekend.
Interior Health says two seniors in their late 70s died from COVID-19 over the weekend. Global News

A man and a woman in the Interior Health region died from COVID-19 over the weekend, according to officials.

Interior Health said the seniors were both in their late 70s and died in hospital.

“It’s never easy to lose a member of our community, and our thoughts are with their loved ones,” said Susan Brown, the health authority’s president and CEO.

Read more: B.C. extends ban on social gatherings until Jan. 8, restricting Christmas and New Year’s events

Six people have died from COVID-19 in the Interior Health region since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.

On Monday, the health authority was reporting 203 new cases over the weekend.

Fourteen people in the Interior Health region are in hospital, and four of those are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases over three days as death toll surpasses 500

The health authority is reporting 636 active cases.

Outbreaks have been declared at Kelowna’s Mountainview Village with five confirmed cases, Oliver’s McKinney Place with eight confirmed cases and Penticton’s Village by the Station with two confirmed cases.

Interior Health said 2,265 people are confirmed to have had the virus since the pandemic began.

Click to play video 'Long-term care home resident in Kelowna dies from COVID-19' Long-term care home resident in Kelowna dies from COVID-19
Advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 newsbc coronavirusHealthBritish ColumbiaSeniorsInterior HealthInterior Health CoronavirusInterior Health COVID-19coronavirus related deathsCOVID-19-related deaths
Flyers
More weekly flyers