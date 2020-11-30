An outbreak of COVID-19 is declared at a long term care facility in Kelowna after a staff member and resident both test positive for the virus
For the first time since the pandemic began-a long term care home resident in the Interior Health region has tested positive for COVID-19. The resident lives at the Mountainview Village care facility in Kelowna, where a staff member has also tested positive. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, an outbreak has been declared at the home and tests are now underway to determine if any other residents or staff member have been infected.