Coronavirus: First Interior Health care home resident infected with COVID-19

Two cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected at the Mountainview Village care home in Kelowna, B.C., including one resident.

The unfortunate milestone marks the first time a senior living at a care home in the Interior Health region has come down with COVID-19.

All other care home outbreaks in the B.C. Southern Interior have been linked to staff members.

The Good Samaritan Society, which operates the care home, posted the update on its website Monday.

As of Monday at noon, Interior Health had yet to comment on the outbreak.

The facility includes 81 independent living apartments, 89 assisted living suites, and 90 complex care units.

A COVID-19 outbreak and related protocols also remain in effect at Orchard Manor in Kelowna, according to Interior Health’s website.

