Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Coronavirus: First Interior Health care home resident infected with COVID-19

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 3:34 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: B.C.’s seniors advocate calls for rapid testing in long-term care homes' Coronavirus: B.C.’s seniors advocate calls for rapid testing in long-term care homes
WATCH: With the number of outbreaks in B.C.'s long-term care homes more than doubling from the first wave of COVID-19 in the spring, BC Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie says it's time we started using rapid tests on all LTC staff members. Kylie Stanton reports.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected at the Mountainview Village care home in Kelowna, B.C., including one resident.

The unfortunate milestone marks the first time a senior living at a care home in the Interior Health region has come down with COVID-19.

Read more: Three COVID-19 outbreaks declared at long-term care homes in B.C.’s Southern Interior

All other care home outbreaks in the B.C. Southern Interior have been linked to staff members.

Click to play video 'North Okanagan company creates safe visitation room for care homes' North Okanagan company creates safe visitation room for care homes
North Okanagan company creates safe visitation room for care homes – Oct 30, 2020

The Good Samaritan Society, which operates the care home, posted the update on its website Monday.

As of Monday at noon, Interior Health had yet to comment on the outbreak.

Read more: B.C.’s seniors advocate calls for COVID-19 rapid testing at long-term care homes

The facility includes 81 independent living apartments, 89 assisted living suites, and 90 complex care units.

A COVID-19 outbreak and related protocols also remain in effect at Orchard Manor in Kelowna, according to Interior Health’s website. 

Click to play video 'Interior Health pleads with young people to take coronavirus seriously' Interior Health pleads with young people to take coronavirus seriously
Interior Health pleads with young people to take coronavirus seriously – Nov 17, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Kelownabc coronaviruscovid-19 bcInterior HealthOkanagan coronavirusKelowna care home outbreakMountainview care home outbreakMountainview Village
