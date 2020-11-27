Menu

Coronavirus
November 27 2020 2:26pm
02:39

Coronavirus cluster declared in Revelstoke, B.C.

Interior Health announced a spike in cases in Revelstoke and the surrounding area, stating 22 cases have been identified over the past 14 days.

