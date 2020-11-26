Coronavirus: Community cluster declared in Revelstoke; 22 cases in past 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus cluster has been declared in the small B.C. city of Revelstoke.

On Thursday, Interior Health announced a spike in cases in Revelstoke and the surrounding area, stating 22 cases have been identified over the past 14 days, including 12 cases reported on Tuesday.

The health agency said social gatherings appear to be responsible for some of these transmissions.

“This highlights the importance, especially at this time, of limiting your social activities and following COVID-19 protocols when indoors,” said Interior Health.

“This includes maintaining physical distancing and masking when unable to stay apart.”

It also said “this cluster illustrates that COVID-19 is in smaller rural communities as well as larger urban centres.”

Story continues below advertisement

0:42 Video appears to Dawson Creek Walmart employee assaulted after asking someone to wear a mask Video appears to Dawson Creek Walmart employee assaulted after asking someone to wear a mask

According to the health agency, no exposures have been identified in Revelstoke school settings at this time, and that students can continue to go to school.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“If there is a case, school administration will be alerted and appropriate steps taken to communicate with parents and ensure the safety of our school population,” it said.

Interior Health said it will monitor this cluster for additional cases, adding “we also would like to highlight the importance of limiting travel to essential travel only.”

Located around 560 kilometres east of Vancouver along the Trans-Canada Highway, Revelstoke has an official population of around 7,000 – though that was from 2016. Last year, following a third-party count, the city said in a press release its population was around 13,000.

1:48 B.C. solicitor general: Anti-mask scofflaws face multiple fines B.C. solicitor general: Anti-mask scofflaws face multiple fines