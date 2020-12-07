B.C. COVID-19 restrictions update coming Monday as many questions remain

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in B.C. are set to provide an update on Monday afternoon on the restrictions currently in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Fifty-one people have died of the virus so far this month alone in B.C., while the number of active cases and hospitalizations has continued to set daily records in recent weeks.

Monday is the day that restrictions put in place in certain regions on Nov. 7 and expanded to all of B.C. on Nov. 19 are set to expire.

On Nov. 7, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry banned all social gatherings with anyone other than one’s immediate household as well as all indoor group physical activities in the Lower Mainland amid a surge in cases. She also ordered all workplaces to conduct active, in-person screening for COVID-19.

On Nov. 19, she extended the ban on social gatherings to Dec. 7 and expanded it to the entire province. She also announced that people must wear masks in all indoor public places, avoid non-essential travel, and no longer hold in-person religious services except for weddings, baptisms and funerals.

Officials are expected to extend the rules until at least Dec. 21.

Last week, Henry banned all adult indoor and outdoor team sports, though the province is once again allowing kids’ dance classes, over concerns that people were carpooling to games together or gathering socially before, after or even during play.

Restrictions on religious gatherings are also expected to continue, even though some churches are still holding in-person services.

Several churches in the Fraser Valley held in-person services last Sunday, saying the regulation violates their constitutional rights.

Many holiday events, such as the PNE Winter Lights Festival, are also waiting for word on whether they can go ahead.

The province’s live news conference will be held at 3 p.m. and be carried live on BC1, globalnews.ca/bc and on the Global BC Facebook page.