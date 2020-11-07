Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to hold rare Saturday COVID-19 briefing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 7, 2020 2:25 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. sets another record for one-day COVID-19 cases' B.C. sets another record for one-day COVID-19 cases
B.C. sets another record for one-day COVID-19 cases

Brtitish Columbia health officials have scheduled a rare weekend briefing on COVID-19 for 1 p.m., Saturday.

Global News will stream the event live here and carry it on BC1.

Read more: B.C. records shocking 589 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The update comes as B.C. grapples with a surging second wave of the pandemic, shattering records Friday with 589 new cases.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Active cases and the number of people isolating repeatedly hit all-time highs this week.

Health officials have linked the surge primarily to indoor social gatherings.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers