B.C. health officials to hold rare Saturday COVID-19 briefing

Brtitish Columbia health officials have scheduled a rare weekend briefing on COVID-19 for 1 p.m., Saturday.

Global News will stream the event live here and carry it on BC1.

The update comes as B.C. grapples with a surging second wave of the pandemic, shattering records Friday with 589 new cases.

Active cases and the number of people isolating repeatedly hit all-time highs this week.

Health officials have linked the surge primarily to indoor social gatherings.

