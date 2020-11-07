B.C. health officials to hold rare Saturday COVID-19 briefing

Brtitish Columbia health officials have scheduled a rare weekend briefing on COVID-19 for 1 p.m., Saturday.
The update comes as B.C. grapples with a surging second wave of the pandemic, shattering records Friday with 589 new cases.
Active cases and the number of people isolating repeatedly hit all-time highs this week.
Health officials have linked the surge primarily to indoor social gatherings.
