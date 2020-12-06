Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Health

Chilliwack RCMP investigates in-person church services for violations of COVID-19 orders

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 6, 2020 8:06 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. faith leader pushes back against COVID-19 restrictions' B.C. faith leader pushes back against COVID-19 restrictions
B.C. faith leader pushes back against COVID-19 restrictions – Nov 22, 2020

The Chilliwack RCMP says it is investigating whether in-person church services held Sunday contravened provincial health orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Although the vast majority of places of worship in Chilliwack and throughout our region are complying with the directions of the provincial health order, a small number of congregations continue to conduct in-person services contrary to” the order, the RCMP said in a Sunday media release.

Read more: Church elder ‘shocked’ by COVID-19 outbreak at his Kelowna church

It comes after several churches in the Fraser Valley held in-person services last Sunday, defying the regulation they say violates their constitutional rights.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Langley’s Riverside Calvary Chapel was issued a $2,300 fine for violating the order.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'More B.C. churches planning to defy health order and hold in-person services' More B.C. churches planning to defy health order and hold in-person services
More B.C. churches planning to defy health order and hold in-person services

Police said they would not comment further, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of “all individuals.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Northern Alberta prayer event linked to over a dozen positive COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Both Free Grace Baptist Church and Free Reformed Church in Chilliwack also held services last weekend.

The province banned in-person worship on Nov. 19, citing surging COVID-19 case numbers.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there had been transmission in such settings.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusCOVIDbc covidChilliwack RCMPcoronavirus churchchilliwack churchchilliwack coronavirus churchcovid churchcovid church banin-person worship
Flyers
More weekly flyers