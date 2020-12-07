B.C. to report 3 days of COVID-19 data on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are set to report three days of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.

The news conference at 3 p.m. MT will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

Officials also plan to provide an update on restrictions that banned all social gatherings with anyone other than one’s immediate household as well as all indoor group physical activities in the Lower Mainland amid a surge in cases.

During its last update on Friday, the province reported 711 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths, marking the 11th consecutive day B.C. recorded double-digit fatalities linked to the disease.

There were 338 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the previous day. Seventy-six people were in critical or intensive care.

Over the weekend, health officials declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a mink farm in the Fraser Valley.

Vancouver Coastal Health said Monday that a COVID-19 outbreak at Richmond Hospital has expanded to two more units.

Outbreaks have been declared at the hospital’s 6 North and 3 South medical units. An outbreak was declared earlier this month on the 4 North acute care unit for the elderly.

All three units are closed to new admissions and transfers and only compassionate end-of-life visits are allowed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that Canada will get up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech before the end of December.

The vaccine is expected to be approved by Health Canada this week.

— With files from Simon Little, Amy Judd and the Canadian Press