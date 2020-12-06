Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at mink farm in B.C.’s Fraser Valley

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'Denmark to cull up to 17M minks due to coronavirus mutation' Denmark to cull up to 17M minks due to coronavirus mutation
Denmark to cull up to 17M minks due to coronavirus mutation – Nov 5, 2020

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a mink farm in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.

In a media release Sunday night, Fraser Health said eight people at the farm had tested positive, and that it was screening employees and contact tracing.

Read more: Culled minks with COVID-19 mutation rise from their graves in Denmark

Affected staff were self-isolating, it said.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Danish PM in tears after visiting mink farmer whose animals were culled' Coronavirus: Danish PM in tears after visiting mink farmer whose animals were culled
Coronavirus: Danish PM in tears after visiting mink farmer whose animals were culled – Nov 26, 2020

The health authority did not identify the community or the farm.

A spokesperson for the health authority said “the information bulletin is all we have to share at this time,” when asked for more specific information.

Read more: Denmark mulls digging up, burning COVID-infected ‘zombie mink’

In Denmark, government officials ordered the culling of 17 million mink after scientists discovered a strain of the novel coronavirus had passed from humans to mink, then back to humans in mutated form in October.

Click to play video 'Mink COVID-19 outbreaks raises concerns over new strain' Mink COVID-19 outbreaks raises concerns over new strain
Mink COVID-19 outbreaks raises concerns over new strain – Nov 8, 2020

Spain and the Netherlands have culled mink due to similar outbreaks, and cases have also been identified on mink farms in the United States.

It was not immediately clear if any of the mink at the farm were infected. The Ministry of Agriculture is testing animals on site, the health authority said.

The farm has been ordered to stop transporting animals, products and goods from the farm under the BC Animal Health Act, Fraser Health added.

WorkSafeBC is contacting other mink farms to discuss requirements under their COVID-19 safety plans, it said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDFraser Healthbc covidcovid minkbc mink farm outbreakfraser valley outbreakmink outbreakmink outbreak fraser valley
