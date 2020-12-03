bc coronavirus December 3 2020 8:23pm 01:48 Long-term care home resident in Kelowna dies from COVID-19 The person was a resident at Mountainview Village in Kelowna. It’s believed to be the first long-term care home death in the Interior Health region. Coronavirus: Resident in Kelowna long-term care home dies from COVID-19 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7501106/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7501106/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?