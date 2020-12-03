Menu

bc coronavirus
December 3 2020 8:23pm
01:48

Long-term care home resident in Kelowna dies from COVID-19

The person was a resident at Mountainview Village in Kelowna. It’s believed to be the first long-term care home death in the Interior Health region.

