Health

Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at Village by the Station in Penticton

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted December 6, 2020 2:08 pm
Click to play video 'Long-term care home resident in Kelowna dies from COVID-19' Long-term care home resident in Kelowna dies from COVID-19
The man was a resident at Mountainview Village in Kelowna. It’s believed to be the first long-term care home death in the Interior Health region.

For the second time in less than a month, a Penticton long-term care home is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak after two people tested positive for the virus, including one resident.

Interior Health said on Saturday that a member of the staff at Village by the Station in Penticton has also tested positive.

Read more: Coronavirus: 81 more cases announced for Interior Health region

The health authority said all close contacts are in self-isolation and “additional infection control and preventative measures” are being put in place.

The current outbreak is not impacting the assisted living and independent living areas of Village by the Station, Interior Health said.

Read more: Three COVID-19 outbreaks declared at long-term care homes in B.C.’s Southern Interior

The current outbreak was announced Saturday, less than two weeks after a previous outbreak at the facility was declared over on Nov. 26.

The previous outbreak was announced on Nov. 15 and was declared over 11 days later.

When it announced the earlier outbreak was over, the health authority said only one case was linked to the outbreak: the staff member who originally tested positive.

First Interior Health long-term care death

The Interior Health region also recorded its first COVID-19 death of a long-term care resident this week.

The resident of Mountainview Village in Kelowna died on Thursday.

Read more: Coronavirus: First Interior Health care home resident infected with COVID-19

The man in his 80s was also the first long-term care resident in the health region to test positive for COVID-19, the health authority said.

Click to play video 'Long-term care home resident in Kelowna dies from COVID-19' Long-term care home resident in Kelowna dies from COVID-19
Long-term care home resident in Kelowna dies from COVID-19

When she announced the fatality on Thursday, the health authority’s president urged people to follow COVID-19 guidance to protect those living in long-term care.

“We all have a role to play to stop the spread in our communities, and I’m asking everyone to stick close to home right now and keep to your household,” IH president Susan Brown said in a statement to media.

“Limiting spread in our communities will help keep COVID-19 out of our long-term care facilities and help protect our most vulnerable.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Resident in Kelowna long-term care home dies from COVID-19

The Good Samaritan Society, which operates both Village by the Station in Penticton and Mountainview Village in Kelowna, said as of Saturday night, there are no active COVID-19 cases among residents at Mountainview Village but that three employees have active cases of the illness.

— With files from Darrian Matassa-Fung

