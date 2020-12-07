Potential exposure to COVID-19 reported on 2 Air Canada flights from Toronto to Sydney, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on two Air Canada flights travelling from Toronto to Sydney.

According to the province, one Air Canada Flight 8210 departed Toronto at 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 2 and landed in Sydney at 12 a.m.

Passengers in rows 14 to 18 are being told to continue to self-isolate and visit the COVID-19 self-assessment online to book a test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

“All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” health officials said in a statement.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 17.

The other Air Canada flight AC 8210 departed Toronto at 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 18 and landed in Sydney at 12:16 a.m. on Nov. 19.

Passengers in rows 21 to 25, seats A, C, D and F are more likely to have had close contact, health officials said.

As a precaution, public health said anyone who was on the flight in the specified rows and seats who has or has had any mild symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and visit the COVID-19 self-assessment online to book a test.

Passengers without online access can call 811 to book testing.