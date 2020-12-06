Menu

Comments

Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 case of COVID-19 at an elementary school in Dartmouth

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 6, 2020 4:52 pm
Will students need testing at school? Your questions about COVID-19
-. Getty Images

Nova Scotia said it has identified a case of COVID-19 at Ian Forsyth Elementary School in Dartmouth, Central Zone, on Sunday.

According to the province, the school will remain closed to students until Thursday, Dec. 10.

READ MORE: 4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday

“A deep cleaning will take place and students will learn from home during the closure,” said the province in a press release.

In the meantime, students and staff will receive an update Wednesday.

As with any positive case, public health said it will be in touch with any close contacts of this case and advise of next steps.

“Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days,” health officials said.

