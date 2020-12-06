4 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and said 88 active cases remain in the province.

According to the province, all new cases are in Central Zone. Three cases are under investigation. One case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the person has been self-isolating as required.

“I am pleased to see the decline in new cases this weekend. It reflects Nova Scotians’ commitment to following public health measures and doing their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“I know it is difficult to be away from family and friends, but I want to encourage everyone to remain vigilant and continue our progress in containing the virus,” he added.

Health officials said Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,171 tests on Dec. 5.

On Saturday, there were 394 tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax.

“There were no positive test results identified at the site,” said health officials.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 75,833 tests. There have been 279 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

No one is currently in hospital. One hundred and 91 cases are now resolved.

“I know things are looking better than they did even a few days ago and that is good news, but COVID-19 is still here,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“I continue to ask for Nova Scotians’ patience, understanding and co-operation with the new restrictions in place and the public health measures we’ve been following for months. This is what will keep our communities safe.”