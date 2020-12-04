Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia health officials to provide COVID-19 update on Friday

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video 'N.S. top doctor says province will take more aggressive approach to COVID-19 testing' N.S. top doctor says province will take more aggressive approach to COVID-19 testing
Dr. Robert Strang says the Nova Scotia will take a more aggressive approach to testing along with increasing its list of asymptomatic pop-up testing sites; healthcare teams will be going mobile. Jesse Thomas has more.

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on the coronavirus.

Premier Stephen McNeil will be joined by chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

Nova Scotia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

The province reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 119.

Nova Scotia Health also said it is investigating one new confirmed case of COVID-19 connected with Citadel High School in Halifax.

The school had been closed to students Thursday for a professional development and a virtual parent/teacher day. The school remains closed on Friday and will be closed again Monday.

N.S. Health confirms 1 COVID-19 case connected to Citadel High School

Friday pop-up rapid testing sites

The province says none of Thursday’s cases were positives from its pop-up testing sites, although Public Health completed 486 pop-up tests the day prior.

On Friday, the province is continuing pop-up asymptomatic rapid testing for COVID-19 in the HRM at the Halifax Central Library. 

The site will be available on Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The province says pop-up testing will also take place at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth on Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. This testing uses the regular PCR swab method, not the rapid test.

Click to play video 'N.S. Public Health sets up ‘transition unit’ for adults waiting for home care' N.S. Public Health sets up ‘transition unit’ for adults waiting for home care
N.S. Public Health sets up ‘transition unit’ for adults waiting for home care

 

