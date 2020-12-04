Nova Scotia health officials to provide COVID-19 update on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on the coronavirus.

Premier Stephen McNeil will be joined by chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

The province reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 119.

Nova Scotia Health also said it is investigating one new confirmed case of COVID-19 connected with Citadel High School in Halifax.

The school had been closed to students Thursday for a professional development and a virtual parent/teacher day. The school remains closed on Friday and will be closed again Monday.

Friday pop-up rapid testing sites

The province says none of Thursday’s cases were positives from its pop-up testing sites, although Public Health completed 486 pop-up tests the day prior.

On Friday, the province is continuing pop-up asymptomatic rapid testing for COVID-19 in the HRM at the Halifax Central Library.

The site will be available on Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The province says pop-up testing will also take place at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth on Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. This testing uses the regular PCR swab method, not the rapid test.

N.S. Public Health sets up 'transition unit' for adults waiting for home care

