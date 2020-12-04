Nova Scotia health officials to provide COVID-19 update on Friday

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on the coronavirus.
Premier Stephen McNeil will be joined by chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang at 1 p.m. on Friday.
The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News website.
The province reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 119.
Nova Scotia Health also said it is investigating one new confirmed case of COVID-19 connected with Citadel High School in Halifax.
The school had been closed to students Thursday for a professional development and a virtual parent/teacher day. The school remains closed on Friday and will be closed again Monday.
Friday pop-up rapid testing sites
The province says none of Thursday’s cases were positives from its pop-up testing sites, although Public Health completed 486 pop-up tests the day prior.
On Friday, the province is continuing pop-up asymptomatic rapid testing for COVID-19 in the HRM at the Halifax Central Library.
The site will be available on Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The province says pop-up testing will also take place at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth on Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. This testing uses the regular PCR swab method, not the rapid test.
