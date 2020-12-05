N.S. reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 28 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Four of the new cases are located in the central zone and two cases are in the eastern zone.

All of the new cases reported on Saturday are under investigation.

Despite the new infections, the province’s number of active cases has dropped to 95 as a result of 28 additional recoveries being reported.

“As we get into the holiday season, weekends are usually filled with friends, family and shopping, but this year must be different,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a press release regarding the new cases.

“We need to limit our social contacts and non-essential travel, and follow all the other public health protocols.” Tweet This

“That is how we protect each other and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

On Friday the province said it would extend its restrictions on travel and gathering limits in the central zone, which includes the Halifax Regional Municipality and Hants County, until Dec. 16.

Since the pandemic began the province has recorded 1,364 cases of the coronavirus, 1,204 of which are considered to be recovered.

Health officials say 65 people have died as a result of the virus. Zero people are in hospital at this time.

The province completed 1,410 tests on Friday, with 276 of them being administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax.

There were no positive test results at the pop-up site on Friday.

Officials say rapid testing continues on Saturday at the Halifax Central Library until 6 p.m.

Testing is open for anyone aged 16 and up. Individuals do not need to have symptoms or have had contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in order to be tested.

“It is encouraging to see new case numbers go below the double-digits we have been seeing but it is too soon to relax now,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health in a press release.

“We must remain diligent and continue to follow public health orders and advice so we can keep our citizens safe.” Tweet This