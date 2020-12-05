Surrey fugitive caught ‘hiding out’ in Montreal after more than a year on the run

Send this page to someone via email

An accused Surrey kidnapper has been caught “hiding out” in Montreal after nearly a year and a half on the run.

Meaz Nour-Eldin was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on charges of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearm charges, and was the subject of a $50,000 reward through the BOLO Program.

He’s also wanted in Ontario on separate sex trafficking charges.

Surrey RCMP says a combined investigation with the Ontario Provincial Police and Service de Police de la Ville de Montreal led officers to Nour-Eldin’s hideout on Tuesday evening.

Police are working with prosecutors to return him to B.C. to face court.

