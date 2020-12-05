Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Crime

Surrey fugitive caught ‘hiding out’ in Montreal after more than a year on the run

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 5, 2020 1:34 pm
Click to play video 'Toronto Police Bolo program utilizes social media tools' Toronto Police Bolo program utilizes social media tools
Toronto Police Bolo program utilizes social media tools – May 1, 2018

An accused Surrey kidnapper has been caught “hiding out” in Montreal after nearly a year and a half on the run.

Meaz Nour-Eldin was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on charges of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearm charges, and was the subject of a $50,000 reward through the BOLO Program.

Read more: Kidnapping suspect arrested at B.C. border crossing, alleged associate still at large

He’s also wanted in Ontario on separate sex trafficking charges.

Trending Stories

Surrey RCMP says a combined investigation with the Ontario Provincial Police and Service de Police de la Ville de Montreal led officers to Nour-Eldin’s hideout on Tuesday evening.

Police are working with prosecutors to return him to B.C. to face court.

Click to play video '$50K reward offered for violent kidnapping suspect Meaz Nour-Eldin' $50K reward offered for violent kidnapping suspect Meaz Nour-Eldin
$50K reward offered for violent kidnapping suspect Meaz Nour-Eldin – Mar 10, 2020
