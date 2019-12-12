Menu

Crime

Warrant issued for Surrey, B.C. men on Ontario sex trafficking charges

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 4:17 pm
Meaz Nour-Eldin (left) and Elkan Vyizigiro (right) are wanted on sex trafficking charges.
Meaz Nour-Eldin (left) and Elkan Vyizigiro (right) are wanted on sex trafficking charges. London police

Officials in Ontario have announced sex trafficking charges and a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a pair of Surrey, B.C., men.

Elkan Vyizigiro (also known as Lavish), 22, and Meaz Nour-Eldin (also known as Streets), 22, face charges after a woman was trafficked in London and other Ontario cities over a three-week period.

London police got wind of the operation on Oct. 20 after a woman came forward and said she had been trafficked by the men after meeting them through another woman.

READ MORE: B.C. kidnapping suspect may be in Manitoba, RCMP say

That woman has since been arrested and charged with recruiting a person to provide sexual services, though police are not revealing her name as it could identify the alleged victim.

Vyzizigiro and Nour-Eldin are both facing more than half a dozen charges related to sex trafficking.

PCs introducing measures to prevent human trafficking
PCs introducing measures to prevent human trafficking

Vyzigiro is also facing a handful of additional trafficking charges, while Nour-Eldin is facing additional charges of assault and uttering threats.

READ MORE: Pair wanted on Canada-wide warrant for unlawful confinement may be in Surrey, RCMP say

He is also wanted on an existing Canada-wide warrant for kidnapping, aggravated assault, robbery and firearm charges related to an incident in B.C. earlier this year. Another man wanted in that case was arrested at the B.C.-Washington state border in September.

Police say there may be additional victims. Investigators are urging anyone who believes they may be a victim or who knows the men’s whereabouts to contact the London police human trafficking unit at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Both men are considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 and not approach them.

OntarioSurreyBritish ColumbiaHuman TraffickingKidnappingCanada-Wide WarrantUttering ThreatstraffickingWarrantArrest Warrantsex traffickingmeaz nour eldinElkan Vyizigiro
