Pair wanted on Canada-wide warrant for unlawful confinement may be in Surrey: RCMP

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate two men wanted on Canada-wide warrants.

Shakiel Singh Basra and Amarpreet Singh Samra, both 25, are wanted on several charges including unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Police say the two men are believed to be in the Surrey area, and are linked to a black 2007 BMW X5 with B.C. licence plate JL8 17D.

Mounties say anyone who sees either man should not approach them, and should call police immediately.

Basra is described as South Asian and six feet tall, 119 pounds with a thin build and short black hair.

Samra is described as South Asian and six feet tall, 150 pounds with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the men’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

