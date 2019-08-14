Crime
August 14, 2019 10:28 am

Police respond to shooting at Surrey’s Gateway Shelter

By News Anchor  CKNW

Surrey RCMP respond to a shooting in Whalley on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

Mike Suzuki/Global News
A A

Surrey RCMP are investigating a police-involved shooting at the Gateway Shelter on 135A Street in Whalley early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to the shelter at 4:20 a.m. following a report of a man chasing another man with a weapon. When officers arrived, police say shots were fired.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP investigating shooting in Whalley that left man with head injury

One person, who police believe is a suspect in the shooting, was injured.

About 20 police vehicles remain at the scene.

READ MORE: Man killed in South Surrey drive-thru identified as Hells Angel

The Independent Investigations Office on B.C. has confirmed a team has been deployed to the scene.

The IIO is called out for any police-involved incident that results in injury or death.

 

More to come.

Mike Suzuki/Global News

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
135A Street
Crime
Gateway shelter
Gateway Shelter shooting
Surrey
Surrey crime
Surrey police
Surrey RCMP
Surrey shooting
Whalley
Whalley shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.