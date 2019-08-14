Police respond to shooting at Surrey’s Gateway Shelter

Surrey RCMP are investigating a police-involved shooting at the Gateway Shelter on 135A Street in Whalley early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to the shelter at 4:20 a.m. following a report of a man chasing another man with a weapon. When officers arrived, police say shots were fired.

One person, who police believe is a suspect in the shooting, was injured.

About 20 police vehicles remain at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Office on B.C. has confirmed a team has been deployed to the scene.

The IIO is called out for any police-involved incident that results in injury or death.

More to come.