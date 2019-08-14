Police respond to shooting at Surrey’s Gateway Shelter

Surrey RCMP are investigating a police-involved shooting at the Gateway Shelter on 135A Street in Whalley early Wednesday morning.
Police say they were called to the shelter at 4:20 a.m. following a report of a man chasing another man with a weapon. When officers arrived, police say shots were fired.
READ MORE: Surrey RCMP investigating shooting in Whalley that left man with head injury
One person, who police believe is a suspect in the shooting, was injured.
About 20 police vehicles remain at the scene.
READ MORE: Man killed in South Surrey drive-thru identified as Hells Angel
The Independent Investigations Office on B.C. has confirmed a team has been deployed to the scene.
The IIO is called out for any police-involved incident that results in injury or death.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.