Crime

B.C. kidnapping suspect may be in Manitoba: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 3:48 pm
Meaz Nour-Eldin, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for kidnapping and aggravated assault.
Meaz Nour-Eldin, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for kidnapping and aggravated assault. RCMP

A suspect connected with a B.C. kidnapping may be in Manitoba, say RCMP.

Surrey RCMP said Meaz Nour-Eldin, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for kidnapping and aggravated assault, may be travelling through Manitoba, Alberta or Quebec.

READ MORE: Kidnapping suspect arrested at B.C. border crossing, alleged associate still at large

Nour-Eldin, 22, is accused of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearm charges, along with another man, 21-year-old Nathan Barthelette.

Surrey RCMP have previously said the charges related to an “isolated and targeted incident” and that additional suspects had already been arrested and charged.

Barthelette was arrested at a B.C. border crossing by RCMP in September.

Police are urging people to call 911 if they spot Nour-Eldin, and not to approach him.

Story continues below advertisement

