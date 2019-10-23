B.C. kidnapping suspect may be in Manitoba: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect connected with a B.C. kidnapping may be in Manitoba, say RCMP.

Surrey RCMP said Meaz Nour-Eldin, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for kidnapping and aggravated assault, may be travelling through Manitoba, Alberta or Quebec.

Nour-Eldin, 22, is accused of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearm charges, along with another man, 21-year-old Nathan Barthelette.

Surrey RCMP have previously said the charges related to an “isolated and targeted incident” and that additional suspects had already been arrested and charged.

Barthelette was arrested at a B.C. border crossing by RCMP in September.

Police are urging people to call 911 if they spot Nour-Eldin, and not to approach him.

Meaz Nour-Eldin is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for charges that include Kidnapping & Aggravated Assault. He may be travelling to other parts of country, possibly Alberta, Manitoba or Quebec. Do not approach, call 911 if you spot him. pic.twitter.com/kk6EZP5TQ9 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) October 23, 2019

