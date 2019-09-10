Kidnapping suspect arrested at B.C. border crossing, alleged associate still at large

Surrey RCMP say they have arrested one of two men sought Canada-wide on a slew of charges, including kidnapping.

Mounties said Nathan Barthelette was arrested by Canadian border officials while trying to cross into Canada at the Pacific Highway border crossing on Sept. 3.

Barthelette, 21, and Meaz Nour-Eldin, 22, were the subject of Canada-wide warrants issued in August.

The pair are accused of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearm charges.

Surrey RCMP said the charges related to an “isolated and targeted incident” and that additional suspects had already been arrested and charged.

Police said Nour-Eldin remains at large and is believed to be in the Montreal area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.