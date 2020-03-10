$50K bounty issued for B.C. man accused of kidnapping, sex trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

Police have announced a $50,000 reward for a Surrey man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Surrey RCMP announced the cash reward, which is in partnership with the Bolo Program and Crime Stoppers, for the arrest of Meaz Nour-Eldin on Tuesday.

“There’s nowhere to go. We will apprehend you sooner or later. So just do the right thing, call a lawyer and turn yourself in,” said Surrey RCMP Insp. Cliff Chastellaine.

Nour-Eldin is wanted for his alleged role in a July 4, 2019 kidnapping in Surrey.

The victim was located the next day, and three of Nour-Eldin’s alleged co-conspirators were later arrested on charges of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearms offences.

But Nour-Eldin has eluded police since a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his capture on July 29.

He is also wanted on a variety of provincial warrants from B.C., Alberta and Ontario on drug trafficking, human trafficking and sexual assault charges.

“He does pose a danger to Canadian communities, particularly to the vulnerable potential victims he may purposely target with further illegal activities while on the run,” said Maxime Langlois with the Bolo Program.

Police say they do not need further witnesses and are prepared to take Nour-Eldin’s case to trial — they only need to capture him to do so.

Police have, at various points, said he may be hiding out in Manitoba and Montreal.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach and to call 911 immediately. People with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.

Tuesday’s bounty was the fifth reward the Bolo Program has offered in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

Notorious fugitive Brandon Teixeira, who was eventually captured in California, was the subject of one such Bolo alert.

Bolo rewards are also currently active for John Norman MacKenzie, who broke out of a B.C. prison, and alleged B.C. money launderer Cong Dinh.

