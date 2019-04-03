IHIT offering $55K reward for arrest of Brandon Teixeira

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is offering a large reward for one of the country’s most wanted criminals.

Brandon Teixeira is wanted in connection with the 2017 murder of 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra.

Police are now offering a reward of $55,000 for information leading to Teixeira’s arrest. The reward will only be available for six months, IHIT said.

WATCH (Sept. 26, 2018): Reward offered for information leading arrest of armed B.C. man

Officers say they are not seeking more witnesses or evidence, they are strictly looking to arrest Teixeira as the case is ready to go to trial.

IHIT is also teaming up with the Bolo Program, an initiative that uses social media to remind the public of suspects still at large.

Last September, IHIT offered a $5,000 reward for Teixeira.

At the time, IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said Teixeira may have been getting help from friends and family.

Police have described him as an extremely violent man who poses a danger to the safety of the community.

Anyone with information on Teixeira is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.