Reward now offered for man wanted in Surrey murder investigation

Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward to help find an extremely violent man wanted for first-degree murder in B.C.

Cpl. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 27-year-old Brandon Teixeira may be getting help from friends and family.

“He may be running out of money. He might be getting desperate so he’s either on the run or he’s hiding somewhere.”

Teixeira is believed to be in the Lower Mainland, but he does have ties to Edmonton and Calgary.

There were reports Teixeira was seen in Langley last week, but a search at a home turned up nothing.

He faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra in Surrey in October 2017.

Police have described him as an extremely violent man who poses a danger to the safety of the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimestoppers.