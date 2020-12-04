With 14 new COVID-19 cases, Kingston region hits highest ever active case count

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston-area public health unit is reporting a spike of 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Friday.

With three new recoveries, the region now has 42 active cases, the highest active case count the region has ever seen.

KFL&A Public Health says there are currently four workplace outbreaks in the region, with 11 active cases associated.

The health unit released a detailed list of those who tested positive over the last 24 hours. Eight of the 14 cases were transmitted through close contact, the health unit said, while the mode of transmission for the other six is still under investigation.

A girl under the age of 10 has tested positive for the virus, but local school boards do not have any elementary schools reporting cases of COVID-19.

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board says a student at ​St. Paul​ Catholic Secondary School​ tested positive for the virus Nov. 29.

Queen’s University said four cases have been reported to the school this week, all living off-campus.

The Kingston region has seen a total of 293 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 248 cases resolved.

