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Canada

Myles Gray hearing delayed again until fall, 11 years after death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2026 4:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Public hearing delayed again'
Public hearing delayed again
WATCH: The public hearing into the 2015 death of Myles Gray resumed today after a six-week break, but is facing another delay. Rumina Daya reports.
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The long-anticipated public hearing into the police-involved death of Myles Gray in 2015 is being delayed again until the fall to give one of the seven Vancouver officers under investigation time to find a new lawyer.

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The appointment of lawyer Scott Wright to the provincial court of B.C. means he can no longer represent Const. Nick Thompson at the hearing, which began in January but has faced repeated delays.

Adjudicator Elizabeth Arnold-Bailey says the situation is unfortunate, and the hearing that was requested by Gray’s family has “been sabotaged by events beyond our control in two instances.”

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