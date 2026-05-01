Myles Gray hearing delayed again until fall, 11 years after death

Send this page to someone via email

The long-anticipated public hearing into the police-involved death of Myles Gray in 2015 is being delayed again until the fall to give one of the seven Vancouver officers under investigation time to find a new lawyer.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The appointment of lawyer Scott Wright to the provincial court of B.C. means he can no longer represent Const. Nick Thompson at the hearing, which began in January but has faced repeated delays.

Adjudicator Elizabeth Arnold-Bailey says the situation is unfortunate, and the hearing that was requested by Gray’s family has “been sabotaged by events beyond our control in two instances.”

More coming.