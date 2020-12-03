Kingston public health pushes for no-fault compensation for COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

During the KFL&A Board of Health meeting on Nov. 25, local members decided to write a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking the federal government to support no-fault compensation for medical issues sustained during any routine immunizations in Canada.

“You shouldn’t have to lawyer up,” when it comes to compensation for adverse effects to the COVID-19 vaccine, said Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the Kingston region on Thursday.

Read more: B.C. government axing lawyer, legal costs to create no-fault style insurance at ICBC Moore noted that so far, trials of COVID-19 immunization show the shots should be safe. Nevertheless, for all routine vaccines, about one in a million people can experience serious complications, like Bell’s palsy. Moore said anyone who might have adverse effects should not have to sue to pay for the costs of those effects. Moore noted that so far, trials of COVID-19 immunization show the shots should be safe. Nevertheless, for all routine vaccines, about one in a million people can experience serious complications, like Bell’s palsy. Moore said anyone who might have adverse effects should not have to sue to pay for the costs of those effects.

According to Moore, all Ontario public health units pushed for such a program in 2019, but didn’t see movement from that push. Moore said he sees a policy window to advocate for the payment system again.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 Coronavirus: Ontario says it’ll be ready to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine despite task force unestablished earlier Coronavirus: Ontario says it’ll be ready to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine despite task force unestablished earlier

In a no-fault system, Moore said anyone affected would simply have to make their claim to an independent body that decides on compensation.

“Right now, the policy window, I believe, is open at a federal level. I think the federal government should show leadership in this and help the provinces and support them with a process and with funding, given that this is a federal initiative and then we hope it stays in place for all immunizations,” Moore said.