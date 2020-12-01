Over 300 Nova Scotians charged for violating COVID-19 regulations since March

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have laid hundreds of charges in relation to COVID-19 regulations since the pandemic began.

Since March 24, police say 308 Nova Scotians have been charged. Of those, 67 were charged under the Emergency Management Act and 241 under the Health Protection Act.

The majority of these charges, which are non-criminal, were given to individuals violating mandatory self-isolation or physical distancing orders.

The rest was given to individuals or businesses that did not comply with a provincial closure order, RCMP said.

“With recent reports of large gatherings, police are reminding the public that enforcement of provincial regulations will continue,” read a Tuesday release.

Read more: RCMP charge 8 with violating coronavirus restrictions over Acadia homecoming weekend

Before the second wave of the coronavirus was declared in Nova Scotia, RCMP said their approach is educational. In cases of large parties, police would generally only charge the hosts or residents of the hosting house. Now, they’re ramping up these measures.

“Anyone in attendance of an illegal gathering can now be fined $1,000,” RCMP said on Tuesday.

RCMP said Nova Scotians should not only adhere to Public Health regulations but also “continue protecting their communities by reporting crime and suspicious behaviour to police.”

Halifax Regional Police has also laid charges relating to COVID-19 regulations.

More to come…

