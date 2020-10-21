RCMP charge 8 with violating coronavirus restrictions over Acadia homecoming weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP charged eight people with violating coronavirus restrictions in Wolfville, N.S., this past weekend.

It’s a period of time that coincided with the homecoming weekend of the town’s largest institution, Acadia University.

Nova Scotia RMCP say that on Oct. 15, officers responded to a call about a large gathering on Prospect Street and charged five adults under Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Act with failing to comply with a direction, order or requirement under the act.

The fine if convicted of that charge is $697.50.

One of the individuals is also facing a charge under Wolfville’s prevention of excessive noise bylaw, which carries a $325.50 fine if found guilty.

On Oct. 16 and 17, officers charged three adults from Nova Scotia with violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Two were charged under Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Act. There is a fine of $582.50 if found guilty.

The other individual was charged under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act. The individual faces a $1,000 fine if found guilty.

Over those two days, 14 other tickets were issued for illegal possession of alcohol, police said.