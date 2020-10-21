RCMP charge 8 with violating coronavirus restrictions over Acadia homecoming weekend

Nova Scotia RCMP charged eight people with violating coronavirus restrictions in Wolfville, N.S., this past weekend.
It’s a period of time that coincided with the homecoming weekend of the town’s largest institution, Acadia University.
Nova Scotia RMCP say that on Oct. 15, officers responded to a call about a large gathering on Prospect Street and charged five adults under Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Act with failing to comply with a direction, order or requirement under the act.
The fine if convicted of that charge is $697.50.
One of the individuals is also facing a charge under Wolfville’s prevention of excessive noise bylaw, which carries a $325.50 fine if found guilty.
On Oct. 16 and 17, officers charged three adults from Nova Scotia with violating COVID-19 restrictions.
Two were charged under Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Act. There is a fine of $582.50 if found guilty.
The other individual was charged under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act. The individual faces a $1,000 fine if found guilty.
Over those two days, 14 other tickets were issued for illegal possession of alcohol, police said.View link »
