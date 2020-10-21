Menu

RCMP charge 8 with violating coronavirus restrictions over Acadia homecoming weekend

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 11:33 am
Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., on Oct. 27, 2018.
Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., on Oct. 27, 2018. Alexander Quon/Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP charged eight people with violating coronavirus restrictions in Wolfville, N.S., this past weekend.

It’s a period of time that coincided with the homecoming weekend of the town’s largest institution, Acadia University.

Read more: RCMP breaks up party attended by more than 75 students in Wolfville, N.S.

Nova Scotia RMCP say that on Oct. 15, officers responded to a call about a large gathering on Prospect Street and charged five adults under Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Act with failing to comply with a direction, order or requirement under the act.

The fine if convicted of that charge is $697.50.

One of the individuals is also facing a charge under Wolfville’s prevention of excessive noise bylaw, which carries a $325.50 fine if found guilty.

On Oct. 16 and 17, officers charged three adults from Nova Scotia with violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Click to play video 'Wolfville, Acadia prepare for unique school year' Wolfville, Acadia prepare for unique school year
Wolfville, Acadia prepare for unique school year

Two were charged under Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Act. There is a fine of $582.50 if found guilty.

The other individual was charged under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act. The individual faces a $1,000 fine if found guilty.

Over those two days, 14 other tickets were issued for illegal possession of alcohol, police said.

CoronavirusCOVID-19CrimeRCMPNova ScotiaNova Scotia RCMPNova Scotia CrimeAcadia UniversitywolfvilleNova Scotia health
