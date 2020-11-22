Menu

Health

Halifax police issue $1K fine after more than 60 students gather at house party

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 22, 2020 1:20 pm
hrp
File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police said that more than 60 people were at a party on Edward Street in Halifax on Friday, which resulted in a summary offence ticket being issued.

The person was issued a $1,000 ticket for failing to comply with regulations under the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Act and Health Protection Act related to COVID-19.

READ MORE: 2 Dalhousie University students confirmed positive for COVID-19

Police said the call was reported by a concerned citizen just after 11 p.m.

A resident of Edward Street, Louis Brill, said the students came unmasked onto the streets, “causing havoc to this neighbourhood once again.”

Brill did not personally call police but is part of a concerned group of neighbours in the community.

“The neighbours are reluctant to come forward because it’s a very uncomfortable situation when we’ve dealt with student issues in the past,” Brill said. “Most recently, the relationship with the students has deteriorated and it’s just very uncomfortable.”

“We’ve got a number of seniors on the street, we’ve got a number of people with young children, and we’re just at the point — particularly with COVID underway — we’re past the time where we’re prepared to sit and not speak any further,” he added.

READ MORE: Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at 17 locations in HRM

Brill said the neighbourhood has a long history of welcoming people to their street, and that includes students.

“For the most part, the students have been very respectful and become good neighbours — valued neighbours. But every year, it seems there’s a couple that spoil it for everybody. And this year, in light of COVID the concerns are just heightened,” said Brill.

