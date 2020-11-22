Halifax police issue $1K fine after more than 60 students gather at house party

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police said that more than 60 people were at a party on Edward Street in Halifax on Friday, which resulted in a summary offence ticket being issued.

The person was issued a $1,000 ticket for failing to comply with regulations under the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Act and Health Protection Act related to COVID-19.

READ MORE: 2 Dalhousie University students confirmed positive for COVID-19

Police said the call was reported by a concerned citizen just after 11 p.m.

A resident of Edward Street, Louis Brill, said the students came unmasked onto the streets, “causing havoc to this neighbourhood once again.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Brill did not personally call police but is part of a concerned group of neighbours in the community.

Story continues below advertisement

1:59 Nova Scotia strengthens COVID-19 measures for Halifax area Nova Scotia strengthens COVID-19 measures for Halifax area

“The neighbours are reluctant to come forward because it’s a very uncomfortable situation when we’ve dealt with student issues in the past,” Brill said. “Most recently, the relationship with the students has deteriorated and it’s just very uncomfortable.”

“We’ve got a number of seniors on the street, we’ve got a number of people with young children, and we’re just at the point — particularly with COVID underway — we’re past the time where we’re prepared to sit and not speak any further,” he added.

READ MORE: Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at 17 locations in HRM

Brill said the neighbourhood has a long history of welcoming people to their street, and that includes students.

“For the most part, the students have been very respectful and become good neighbours — valued neighbours. But every year, it seems there’s a couple that spoil it for everybody. And this year, in light of COVID the concerns are just heightened,” said Brill.

Advertisement