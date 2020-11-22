Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at 17 locations in HRM

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health Public Health released a statement Saturday evening warning of potential exposure of COVID-19 at 17 locations in Halifax.

Health officials are asking that anyone who visited the locations below to immediately contact 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms:

Darrell’s Restaurant (5576 Fenwick St., Halifax) on Nov. 15 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Nov. 29.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Nov. 29. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Halifax (1712 Market St., Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 9 p.m. to close. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Nov. 30.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Nov. 30. Stillwell (1672 Barrington St., Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Nov. 30.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Nov. 30. Thai Express (50 Foulis Row, Dartmouth) on Nov. 17 between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 2. Station Six Food and Drink (247 Herring Cove Rd., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and close. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 2. Hermitage (1460 Lower Water St.) on Nov. 18 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2. Moxie’s Grill & Bar (9 Countryview Dr., Dartmouth) on Nov. 18 between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 2. Fung Wah Restaurant (3665 Dutch Village Rd., Halifax) on Nov.18 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 2. Mezza Lebanese Kitchen (16 Garland Ave., Dartmouth) on Nov. 18 between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 2. Gahan House (5239 Sackville St., Halifax) on Nov. 18 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 2. Cora Breakfast and Lunch (277 Lacewood Dr., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 3.

Nova Scotia Health Public Health also provided a list of the following locations where a potential exposure of the virus has occurred:

Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St., Unit 40, Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 5 pm and 10 p.m. and on Nov. 18 between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 2. Sobeys (1120 Queen St., Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and Nov. 17 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 1.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 1. Superstore (650 Portland St., Dartmouth) on Nov. 16 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Nov. 30.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Nov. 30. Dollarama (5201 Duke St., Halifax) on Nov. 18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 2.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 2. Vitality MediSpa (5424 Doyle St., Halifax) on Nov. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Nov. 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 3. Atlantic Superstore (1075 Barrington St., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Nov. 18 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., and Nov. 19 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to and including, Dec. 3.

The province’s recommendation is to visit the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

Fever

Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

Headache

Shortness of breath.