Halifax Central Library, grocery store, gyms among new possible COVID-19 exposure sites

Nova Scotia is flagging five places in Halifax as potential sources for COVID-19 exposure.
The locations include a grocery store and a number of gyms as well as the Halifax Central Library.
At this time the direction for individuals who were at the following locations at the specific times mentioned is to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
Nova Scotia Health is warning of potential exposure at the Bell Aliant store at 209 Chain Lake Dr. Anyone at the location on Nov. 15 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., could develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 29.
Another location flagged as a potential source of exposure to the virus is the Halifax Central Library on Nov. 16, between 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus could develop symptoms up to, and including, Nob. 30.
The Goodlife Fitness gym at 70 Lacewood Dr., in Halifax, is listed as another location for potential exposure to the coronavirus. Health officials say anyone at the location between 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. could have been exposed. Individuals could develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.
Another Goodlife Fitness gym, this time the location at 3650 Hammonds Plains Rd., is a source of potential exposure. Anyone at the location on Nov. 17, between 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 could have been exposed. Health officials say individuals could develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.
The final location identified in the press release is the Sobey located at 279 Herring Cove Rd. on Nov. 18. If individuals were at the store between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on that date then they could develop symptoms up to Dec. 2.
The province’s recommendation is to visit the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:
- Fever
- Cough
Or two or more of the following symptoms:
- Sore throat
- Runny nose/nasal congestion
- headache
- shortness of breath
