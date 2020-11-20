Nova Scotia health officials warn of potential exposures at 4 downtown Halifax bars, restaurants

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials have identified four bars and restaurants in downtown Halifax that are sources for potential COVID-19 exposures.

The first location is The Pint on Argyle Street.

Officials say that anyone at the location on Nov. 13 between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m., could have been exposed to the virus.

Another source for potential COVID-19 exposure is Julep Kitchen & Cocktails at 1684 Barrington Street.

Officials say anyone at Julep on Nov. 13, between 5:45 p.m and 10:30 p.m.

Health officials say it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at either location could develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 27.

Durty Nelly’s on Argyle Street and Freeman’s Little New York on Grafton Street are also listed as potential COVID-19 exposure location on Nov. 17.

If individuals were at Durty Nelly’s between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., or at Freeman’s between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., they could develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 1.

Anyone who visited any of the locations in the times listed is asked to contact 811 and arrange for COVID-19 testing whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.