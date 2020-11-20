Nova Scotia to provide provincial update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on the coronavirus in the province on Friday.

Premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are meeting at 1:30 p.m. for the briefing.

The update will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

Nova Scotia reported one new COVID-19 case on Thursday and advised residents of nine additional potential exposure locations in the Halifax municipality.

Your Father’s Mustache on Spring Garden Road on Nov. 13, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

La Frasca Cibi & Vini on Spring Garden Road on Nov. 13, between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Moxie’s Grill and Bar on Chain Lake Drive in Bayers Lake on Nov. 15 between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Winners in Bayers Lake on Nov. 15 between 3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Telus on Lake Crescent on Nov. 15 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Chatters Hair Salon in Bayers Lake on Nov. 15 between 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Strength & Conditioning on King Street in Halifax, on Nov. 16 between 5:45 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.

GoodLife Fitness in Larry Uteck on Nov. 15 between 7 and 9:30 a.m., Nov. 16 between 8 and 10:30 a.m. and Nov. 17 between 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Superstore on Bedford Highways on Nov. 18 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Anyone exposed to the virus at these locations may develop symptoms up to 14 days after the time of the potential exposure.

As of Thursday, there were 23 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

