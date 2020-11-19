Nova Scotia Health Authority warns of potential exposure to COVID-19 at 9 locations in HRM

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health has issued a statement warning of potential coronavirus exposures at nine location in HRM.

The nine locations are spread throughout Halifax with dates ranging from Nov. 13 and Nov. 18.

Anyone present at any of the following locations during the identified times is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The first location is Your Father’s Mustache on Spring Garden Road in Halifax on Nov. 13, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 27, health officials said.

La Frasca Cibi & Vini on Spring Garden Road on Nov. 13, between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Anyone exposed to the virus at this location may also develop symptoms up to Nov. 27.

Moxie’s Grill and Bar on Chain Lake Drive in Bayers Lake is considered a potential exposure location on Nov. 15 between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to Nov. 29, health officials said.

Winners in Bayers Lake is a potential source of COVID-19 on Nov. 15 between 3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to Nov. 29.

Telus on Lake Crescent is also been identified as a potential source of the virus on Nov. 15 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to Nov. 29.

Chatters Hair Salon in Bayers Lake is another location considered to be a potential source on Nov. 15 between 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to Nov. 29.

Another location is Ironstone Strength & Conditioning on King Street in Halifax where an exposure may have occurred on Nov. 16 between 5:45 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to Nov. 30.

GoodLife Fitness in Larry Uteck is also considered a potential source of the virus on Nov. 15 between 7 and 9:30 a.m., Nov. 16 between 8 and 10:30 a.m. and Nov. 17 between 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Health officials said anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to Dec. 1.

The final location identified by provincial health officials on Thursday is Superstore on Bedford Highways on Nov. 18 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to Dec. 2.

Anyone present at these locations during the dates and times named is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The province’s recommendation is to visit the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

Fever

Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

headache

shortness of breath