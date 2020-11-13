Downtown Halifax bar and YMCA latest to be flagged as potential COVID-19 exposure sites

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials have issued COVID-19 exposure warnings for two locations in downtown Halifax Friday.

Both are tied to activity earlier this week, health officials said.

The first warning is regarding the basement of the Economy Shoe Shop Bar & Restaurant on Argyle Street.

Officials say the exposure occurred on Sunday, Nov. 8, between 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Nova Scotia Health says anyone present at the location during that time period is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone exposed to the coronavirus at the location on Nov. 8 may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 22, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

In a post on Facebook, the restaurant thanked those who had provided contact information and said that health officials will be reaching out as soon as possible.

As a result of the exposure warning, the Economy Shoe Shop will be closing immediately with all of its staff members being tested.

Once their staff are all clear, the restaurant says it will reopen.

The second warning is for the John W. Lindsay YMCA Gym on Sackville Street. The exposure occurred on Nov. 9 and No. 10, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Anyone present at the location in that time period is asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, up to and including Nov. 24.

0:49 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia launches COVID-19 testing online booking tool, reports 2 new cases Coronavirus: Nova Scotia launches COVID-19 testing online booking tool, reports 2 new cases

The province’s recommendation is to visit the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

Story continues below advertisement

Fever

Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

headache

shortness of breath