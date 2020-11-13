Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Downtown Halifax bar and YMCA latest to be flagged as potential COVID-19 exposure sites

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 6:13 pm
Click to play video 'Nova Scotians must remain vigilant, says Dr. Robert Strang' Nova Scotians must remain vigilant, says Dr. Robert Strang
A day after Nova Scotia’s top doctor announced a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the Clayton Park area, he says there is nothing to suggest there is any spread into the broader community.

Nova Scotia health officials have issued COVID-19 exposure warnings for two locations in downtown Halifax Friday.

Both are tied to activity earlier this week, health officials said.

The first warning is regarding the basement of the Economy Shoe Shop Bar & Restaurant on Argyle Street.

Officials say the exposure occurred on Sunday, Nov. 8, between 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Read more: N.S. medical officer tells students outside bubble to stay put for holidays

Nova Scotia Health says anyone present at the location during that time period is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone exposed to the coronavirus at the location on Nov. 8 may develop symptoms up to and including Nov. 22, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

In a post on Facebook, the restaurant thanked those who had provided contact information and said that health officials will be reaching out as soon as possible.

Trending Stories

As a result of the exposure warning, the Economy Shoe Shop will be closing immediately with all of its staff members being tested.

Once their staff are all clear, the restaurant says it will reopen.

The second warning is for the John W. Lindsay YMCA Gym on Sackville Street. The exposure occurred on Nov. 9 and No. 10, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Anyone present at the location in that time period is asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, up to and including Nov. 24.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia launches COVID-19 testing online booking tool, reports 2 new cases' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia launches COVID-19 testing online booking tool, reports 2 new cases
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia launches COVID-19 testing online booking tool, reports 2 new cases

The province’s recommendation is to visit the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Fever
  • Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose/nasal congestion
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 Nova ScotiaCoronavirus Nova ScotiaSymptomsEconomy Shoe ShopCOVID-19 Exposure WarningEconomy Shoe Shop Bar & RestaurantNova Scotia COVID-19 Exposure Warning
Flyers
More weekly flyers