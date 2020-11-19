New Brunswick to provide provincial COVID-19 update on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The update with be livestreamed on the Global News website.

New Brunswick reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday and said there were 40 active cases.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said on Tuesday that although New Brunswick is seeing an increasing number of cases, it is not having to implement a lockdown or report record-breaking daily case counts.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Thursday morning, all regions of New Brunswick remain in the yellow phase of the provincial COVID-19 recovery plan.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Opposition parties, N.B. medical society looking for plan to address health care woes Opposition parties, N.B. medical society looking for plan to address health care woes