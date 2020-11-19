Menu

Health

New Brunswick to provide provincial COVID-19 update on Thursday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 1:25 pm
Click to play video ''
WATCH LIVE: New Brunswick health officials provide a provincial update on COVID-19 at on Thursday.

New Brunswick health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The update with be livestreamed on the Global News website.

New Brunswick reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday and said there were 40 active cases.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 9 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 40 active cases

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said on Tuesday that although New Brunswick is seeing an increasing number of cases, it is not having to implement a lockdown or report record-breaking daily case counts.

As of Thursday morning, all regions of New Brunswick remain in the yellow phase of the provincial COVID-19 recovery plan.

Click to play video 'Opposition parties, N.B. medical society looking for plan to address health care woes' Opposition parties, N.B. medical society looking for plan to address health care woes
Opposition parties, N.B. medical society looking for plan to address health care woes
