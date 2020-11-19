New Brunswick to provide provincial COVID-19 update on Thursday

New Brunswick health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
New Brunswick reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday and said there were 40 active cases.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said on Tuesday that although New Brunswick is seeing an increasing number of cases, it is not having to implement a lockdown or report record-breaking daily case counts.
As of Thursday morning, all regions of New Brunswick remain in the yellow phase of the provincial COVID-19 recovery plan.
